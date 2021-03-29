Why I hate falling in Love – Zubby Michael reveals (video)

Nollywood actor, Zubby Michael, recently took to social media and revealed the reason why he has never been a fan of falling in love with women.

According to him, falling in love comes with so much drama which he is not also ready to deal with at this time.

Taking to his Instagram page, he shared a video of an upcoming movie where the shenanigans of falling in love were at play.

He had to act up with the drama and back and forth with falling in love as his character demanded him to.

Sharing the video he wrote:

This is why I hate falling in love, it comes with too much drama which I have 0 tolerance for! ABANDONED GODDESS loading #ZM #A1 #SA #doings #nawedeyhere #blessup