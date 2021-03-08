Why I Stopped Doing Giveaways – Funke Akindele

Nollywood star actress, Funke Akindele Bello has been made to explain why she stopped doing giveaways. The veteran movie star was asked for monetary help from a fan on Twitter.

“Ma do giveaway na“, the fan tweeted at the Omo Ghetto lead actress and executive producer.

In reply, the mother of twins wrote in Yoruba that things are currently dry.

Another follower hopped in the thread and wasted no time in labeling the actress as stingy.

The movie star then replied that she is not usually stingy. However, things have not been as rosy these days as before.

See the full exchange below: