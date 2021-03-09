Why More Women Aren’t Participating In Politics: Ezekwesili

Former minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili has expressed that Nigerian women are not participating a lot in politics because of “self-imposed limitations.”

She made this assertion while speaking at a virtual conference organised by the Lead Generation Initiative (LGI) on Monday.

Ezekwesili pointed out that aside from such limitations, there are cultural and “institutional barriers.”

The former minister expressed that the society would be more stable if women are included in governance, because it benefits not just them but everyone.

Ezekwesili also stated that there is need for enhancement of the capacity of women to make quality decisions before they occupy public offices.