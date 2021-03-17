Wife Reacts After Instagram Follower Crushes On Omokri

By
Damilola Ayomide
-

Reno Omokri's Wife Reacts After Follower Called Him 'Her Crush'

Popular social media commentator, Reno Omokri has used a new technique to respond to messages and comments from his female followers.

The former presidential aide had shared a post admonishing Christians on the ethics of marriage on his Instagram page.

A comment spotted from the rest simply reads:

My crush

Omokri who got the message decided to act fast before further step is taken by the commenter.

Read AlsoFear Loyalty That Has Not Seen Money- Reno Omokri

He created a subsequent post written by his wife and tagged the female commenter to inform her that she reads and goes through every message and comment sent to her husband’s social media accounts.

See the comment on the first post and the subsequent post below:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here