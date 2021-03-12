Witchcraft Has Now Modernized Into Sexual Enhancement Drugs – Comedian Woli Arole

Popular Nigerian comedian, Bayegun Oluwatoyin, alias Woli Arole has offered an important piece of advice to his fellow men.

In a recent post on his Twitter page, the comedian and actor highlight that a lot of ladies are exerting powers on men through sexual enhancement drugs and potions.

He continued that men need to be careful about whom they have sex with for this reason.

In his words:

“Witchcraft has been modernized into sexual enhancement products and sexual juices. Guys out there be careful. Don’t let them remote your DESTINY through SEX. Retweet this to save a soul on your timeline. There are now MODERN INTERNET WITCHES.”

