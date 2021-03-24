Withdraw Soldiers From Politicians, Wike Tells Chief Of Army Staff

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has called on the Chief of Army Staff, Attahiru Ibrahim to withdraw soldiers from politicians.

He stated this on Tuesday when the army chief led senior military officers including the new General Officer Commanding the Six Division in Port Harcourt, Major General Sani Mohammed on a courtesy visit to the Government House in Port Harcourt.

Explaining the reason for the call, Wike expressed that the myriad of security challenges in the country ranging from banditry to terrorism, kidnappings, and militancy among several others require more soldiers.

“The country is facing a lot of insecurity now. So withdraw these soldiers from politicians so that the soldiers can go and do their work,” he stated.

“In those days when you see a soldier, you run. These days, it is difficult because soldiers have been exposed to politics.

“I want you to make a difference to say that what your interest is to protect Nigerians, fight bandits, insurgency and not to carry ballot boxes.”