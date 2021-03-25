Wizkid, Burna Boy Deserve Public Holiday For Winning Grammy Awards – Mr Jollof

Popular Nigerian comedian, Freedom Okpetoritse Atsepoyi, alias Mr Jollof has opined that singers, Wizkid and Burna Boy deserve to be honoured with a public holiday for winning the highly-coveted Grammy awards.

The Warri-born social media influencer took to his Instagram page to share a video of himself dishing out his opinion in pidgin.

Read Also: My Wife Is Finer Than Toke Makinwa: Mr Jollof Replies Fan(Photo)

In his words:

“I don’t think that Wizkid and Burna Boy get enough credit and right accolades that they deserve. I want to know the reason for that. Let’s not forget that they won the prestigious Grammy awards. Nigeria is often in the news for negative reasons. For the first time in a while, these artists used their talent to cast a positive light on Nigeria. They deserve a public holiday.”

Watch the video HERE