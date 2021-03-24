Wizkid Shares His 17 Favorite Tracklist, Excludes Davido’s Name

Grammy award winner, songwriter, and popular Nigerian musician Wizkid has shared a seventeen list of his favorite songs without Davido‘s name.

Wizkid and Davido are known to be chronic enemies for sometime now after series of shades thrown at each other in their posts. In a new post sighted on Wizkid‘s page, he shared an image with the list of his most favorite song without including any of Davido‘s songs.

On the tracklists, he named Olamide’s Loading as his first favorite song. Followed by Naza featuring Niska, Yung L featuring Wizkid, his own songs; Blessed, true love and essence which was also featuring Tems and many others.

