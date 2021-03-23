Women Also Take Back Gifts After A Breakup – BBNaija’s Ike Onyema

Former BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ season housemate, Ike Onyema has weighed in on the trending topic of breakup and gifts.

The reality TV star cum media entrepreneur took to his Twitter page to share another angle to the topic that has been ignored and overlooked.

According to the former US-based model and ex-boyfriend of BBNaija Pepper Dem season winner Mercy Eke, men are not the only ones who take back the gifts they gave while the relationship lasted. Women are also capable of doing the same thing.

In his words:

“No be only men sabi collect gift back sha. Babes these days don dey collect their own. Trust me.”

See his post below: