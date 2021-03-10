Women Don’t Have To Support All Women – BBNaija’s Anto

Reality TV star, Anto Lecky has shared a new realization on feminism and women supporting their fellow women.

Taking to her Twitter page, the former housemate of the Big Brother Naija ‘Double Wahala’ season shares her thoughts on why women don’t necessarily have to support their fellow women.

In her words:

“As I’ve grown, I have too changed my opinion on feminism and “women supporting women” where I once believed all women have to support all women. When in fact, we are allowed our opinions. But that’s the essence, everyone being able to share their opinion and be treated fairly”

See her tweet below: