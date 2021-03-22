‘Work Hard So You Can Be The Topic Of Conversation’ – Kiddwaya

Kiddwaya is throwing innuendoes on Sunday, March 21 after he advised his fans on Instagram to work very hard so their persona can dominate people’s conversation.

The Nigerian celebrity who rose to prominence via the Big Brother Nigeria reality show, it takes only hard work to position oneself to be popular or make people spend all their time talking to you. Obviously, this statement is a subtle jab to those who always spread unsubstantiated rumours about him online.

‘Work hard so you can be the topic of conversation,’ he tweeted.