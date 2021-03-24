You Must Leave In 2023, PDP Replies APC Over Boasts Of Extra 26 Years

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has reacted to the claim by the All Progressives Congress that the party is working towards retaining power at the federal level for at least 36 years.

Recall that the Chairman of the Caretaker-Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni made the claim on Tuesday.

Reacting to the statement in a communique by its spokesman – Kola Ologbondiyan, the opposition party described the claim as ‘spiteful bragging.’

Also Read: APC Needs 8 Terms In Power To Improve Lives Of Nigerians: Buni

The PDP stated that the APC’s intention is a direct confrontation to the generality of Nigerians, who had already “reached a national consensus to kick them out of office, come 2023.”

The PDP also described APC’s claim of registering 36 million Nigerians in their “failed fictitious” registration exercise as another political hoax and empty claim, which cannot sway Nigerians in any way.