Your Career Don Spoil Be That – Ghanaians Blast Gyakie For Celebrating After Wizkid Followed Her

Fast-rising Ghanian female artist Jacquline Acheampong well known as Gyakie has been roosted by some Ghanaians for celebrating after Wizkid followed her on Twitter.
Earlier on, Gyakie took to her Twitter page to celebrate after the Grammy award-winning artist and songwriter Wizkid followed her on Twitter. She tweeted, “@WizkidAyo just followed me on Instagram. E Don Spoil”. Ghanaians have however dragged her for celebrating a follow-back by Wizkid on Twitter.
Sarkodie, Stonebouy, Shatta Wale, Medikal etc all dey follow you but you didnt make noise about it why this now? you will come and complain about lack of support in the industry
— OLiViER GiROUD💙 (@StarBwoy__23) March 25, 2021
