Your Spouse Should Be Your First Family – Actress Jemima Osunde

Nollywood actress, Jemima Osunde has said that a spouse should come first in a person’s life.

Taking to her Twitter page, the physiotherapist turned movie star weighs in on the trending topic of who should be considered as a man’s real family – his wife and children or his mother and siblings.

In her words:

“No one is asking you to betray your parents or siblings. Alllllll we’re saying is when it comes down to it, your significant other IS YOUR PRIMARY FAMILY. That’s YOUR person. ESPECIALLY in a case as this where the said parents & siblings are so clearly wrong! !!”

See her tweet below: