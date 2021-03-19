Your Success Starts From Believing In Yourself – Toke Makinwa

Nigerian radio show host cum actress and vlogger, Toke Makinwa has said that success starts with a person believing in their mind that they deserve the best from life.

The popular media personality shared this nugget of wisdom with her Twitter followers on Thursday.

“When you decide the type of life you want to live, confess that shit, say it daily cos your soul needs that reminder, the whole universe will adjust and name you unstoppable. It all starts in the mind 💪🏼”, the fashion entrepreneur wrote.

Information Nigeria recalls the radio personality taking to her Twitter page to declare that she is done with managing with a broke man. She added that she had done that in her past but it didn’t work well for her.

See her tweet below: