‘You’re Always Exceptional’ – Fans React To Toyin Abraham’s Epic Entry To The Movie Premiere of ‘The Prophetess’ [VIDEO]

Nigerians have hailed popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham over her resounding grand entry to the premiere of her new movie ‘The Prophetess’.

In a video shared on Toyin Abraham’s Instagram page, she was seen rocking a white outfit looking like a prophetess accompanied by colleague actor Deyemi Okanlawon, standing in a convertible car as the car moves slowly into the venue where the premiere was set to take place.

Toyin Abraham was met with a crowd also dressed in similar priest-like outfit singing and playing musical instruments to welcome her and she in turned wowed them with energetic performance and fans on social media praised him for always being exceptional in everything and some described her as the world best.

See some of their comment below;

@eyinjuolodumaree_ wrote “You’re always exceptional”

@oluwabukolaaalonge wrote “World best E choke”

@kikidivine wrote “There is talent and there is excellence. This is equal to both. Looking forward to watching the movie. Can’t wait.”

@debbie_shokoya wrote “What More!!! World Best”

@the.segunarinze wrote “Brilliantly executed! Weldone”

@veggievillemart wrote “It’s how @deyemitheactor is keeping a straight face for me…mama your the best”

@abiolanurtures wrote “You are beyond amazing Ma! Oh my goodness, I have seen anything like this before…Out of the world Amazinggggg Can’t wait to see this incredible movie”

