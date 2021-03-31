You’re Miserable If You’re Mocking Chioma Because Of Davido – Shade Ladipo Tells Women

Popular media personality, Shade Ladipo has described women who criticized Chioma after Davido’s photos kissing his alleged new girlfriend, Mya Yafai went viral as miserable.

The seasoned TV personality took to her Instagram Story to weigh in on the trending topic that has been on everyone’s lips since the photos surfaced on the internet.

In her words:

“If you’re a woman and you’re making fun of Chef Chi because of the Davido saga then you’re stupid and you should donate your pum to Bob You aren’t a woman You’re a hater You’re a loser You’re miserable”

See her post below: