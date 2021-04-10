10 Dead, 400 Hospitalised After Drinking Fake Juice In Kano

No fewer than 10 people have reportedly died while 50 others are undergoing kidney-related treatments over consumption of fake juices in Kano state.

This was disclosed by the state commissioner of health, Ibrahim Tsanyawa, in a statement on Thursday.

He said: “As you are aware, the ministry of health had in the recent past announced the outbreak of a strange disease traceable to the consumption of substandard juices,” the commissioner said.

“The consumption of this fake and substandard product has telling effects on the kidney, and other vital organs of the body.

“Due to excessive heat that coincides with Ramadan, there is a possibility for high patronage of juices; I want to use this opportunity to caution residents to be on the watch-out.”

Tsanyawa warned residents against purchasing juices, adding that over 400 have been hospitalised with kidney-related diseases.