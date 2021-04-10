10-Man Leeds United Stun Man City At Ethad

Leeds United pulled off a remarkable 2-1 win away to champions-elect Man City with Stuart Dallas at the double.

Leeds took the lead at the Etihad Stadium when Dallas found a way through (42).

However, thw game swung in City’s favour just before the break when Liam Cooper was dismissed for an ugly lunge on Gabriel Jesus which was upgraded from a yellow card to a red after VAR had instructed Andre Marriner to review the decision on the pitchside monitor.

City set up camp in the Leeds half with the extra man but Marcelo Bielsa’s men were dogged in their defending and it took until 14 minutes from time to level it up when Ferran Torres struck.

However, Dallas stunned the Ethad faithfuls with a last minute winner.