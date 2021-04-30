2023 Elections: ‘Support Your Candidate Without Involving God’ – Tacha Tells Religious Leaders

Popular reality TV star, Natacha Akide, alias Tacha has taken a swipe at religious leaders who often claim that God specifically told them that a particular politician is the messiah of Nigeria.

The former Big Brother Naija ‘Pepper Dem’ season four contestant recorded a video in which she addresses the religious leaders who single out an individual as the God-approved candidate to take Nigeria to the promised land.

Tacha appealed to the clergymen to not try to repeat such as the 2023 general elections are approaching.

In her words:

“As a religious leader that you are, you have the right to pick a candidate, support the candidate without having to involve God. You don’t have to involve God in your confusion.”

Watch the video HERE