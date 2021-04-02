2,619 Killed, 1,190 Abducted By Bandits Since 2011 In Zamfara – Govt

Zamfara State government has revealed that no fewer than 2,619 people have been killed in various attacks by bandits in the State between 2011 and 2019.

The Commissioner of Information in Zamfara, Ibrahim Dosara, made this known while addressing a press conference on Friday in Kaduna.

He also disclosed that the bandits also abducted 1,190 people from various parts of Zamfara in the last eight years.

Dosara stated that over 100,000 people were displaced from their ancestral homes as a result of bandits’ activities, while 14,378 livestock were rustled within the period.

He added that since 2011, the Zamfara State government has spent the sum of N970 million on payment of ransom to bandits to secure the release of kidnapped victims.

He also revealed that multiple groups of bandits were operating in the State. He, however, noted that the state government’s amnesty programme for bandits would continue in order to secure its people.