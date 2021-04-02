2baba Celebrates Son’s 13th Birthday

Veteran Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, alias 2baba has shared a photo of his son, Zion to celebrate him as he clocks 13 on his birthday, Friday, April 30, 2021.

Taking to his Instagram page, the veteran superstar Afro-pop artist shares the photo of the teenager along with a beautiful caption for him.

2baba wrote that he loves his son and he is proud of him.

It reads:

“Mennnnn! It’s birthday season in my zone. Blessings upon Blessings! My personal lawyer @zionidibia. You shall walk and never stumble. Super proud of u my son. Love u die. HBD HBD HBD!!!! HAPPY NEW YEAR zii. Teenager levels.”

See his post below: