2baba Celebrates Son’s 13th Birthday

By
Damilola Ayomide
-
2face
2face

Veteran Nigerian singer, Innocent Idibia, alias 2baba has shared a photo of his son, Zion to celebrate him as he clocks 13 on his birthday, Friday, April 30, 2021.

Taking to his Instagram page, the veteran superstar Afro-pop artist shares the photo of the teenager along with a beautiful caption for him.

2baba wrote that he loves his son and he is proud of him.

Read Also2face’s Babymama, Pero Adeniyi Celebrates Daughter’s 15th Birthday

It reads:

Mennnnn! It’s birthday season in my zone. Blessings upon Blessings! My personal lawyer @zionidibia. You shall walk and never stumble. Super proud of u my son. Love u die. HBD HBD HBD!!!! HAPPY NEW YEAR zii. Teenager levels.”

See his post below:

The singer’s post

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here