2face’s Babymama, Pero Adeniyi Celebrates Daughter’s 15th Birthday

Popular Nigerian singer, 2face‘s babymama Pero Adeniyi has celebrated their daughter, Ehi on her 15th birthday.

The mother of four took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 to share beautiful pictures of the teenager and she wrote:

“15 years of absolute joy being your mum! I thank God for making you mine, you are an extraordinary child, blessed beyond measures, brave, go getter and my girl boss!

God will continue to give you wisdom, you will never be a source of pain to us, You are truly my Ehikowoicho! My special gift from God. Love you my darling and happy 15th birthday!”

See her post below: