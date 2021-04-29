38,000 Jobseekers Apply For Edo’s 3,000 Teaching Positions

More than 38,000 applicants put in for only 3000 teaching positions in the Edo state Universal Basic Education Board.

Chair of the board, Joan Osa Oviawe, said moves to employ 3,000 teachers was to boost technical and vocational education training.

She said the 3,000 teachers are to be recruited under the Edo Supporting Teachers to Achieve Result (STAR) teacher recruitment programme.

Around 11,000 of the applicants have been shortlisted for computer-based testing.

“From those that took the test, we would do a further review so that we can select the best 3,000 graduate teachers that will be hired amongst them. By the end of May, we ought to have shortlisted,” she said.

“As you are aware, basic education extends to junior secondary school. We are trying to put in place the necessary tools that will make us roll this out. In line with that, we have the Edo Supporting Teachers to Achieve Result (STAR) teacher recruitment programme.

On the curriculum to drive the teaching of technical and vocational education, Oviawe noted, “We have started a further work on the curriculum for junior secondary school. The governor want the students to acquire the requisite skills. Skills acquisition is now a strong component of our basic 7, 8 and 9 education system in Edo State.

“We are ready to expand. We all have done that by now, but the COVID-19 pandemic held us back. We have to train these teachers on what to do before we take them into the classroom and introduce the Edo Best programme.” she said.