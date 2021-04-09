90% Of Youths View Big Brother Naija As Their Only Hope For Breakthrough – Uti Nwachukwu

Big Brother Africa season 5 winner, Uti Nwachukwu has said that 90% of Nigerian youths view Big Brother Naija as their only hope of breakthrough.

The reality TV star cum media personality took to his Twitter page to admonish people to stop looking for shortcuts to success.

Read Also: Nigerians React As Uti Nwachukwu Says He Would Protect Clifford Orji Over His Wife

In his words:

“It seems like 90% of the youth view Big Brother Naija as their only hope for a breakthrough in Nigeria. But please I am begging u people, STOP LOOKING FOR SHORTCUTS!! WHATEVER happened to EARNING your spot! The way my phones have been ringing for the past 2 weeks is actually Worrisome. Let’s not even get started on the dms.”

See his full post below: