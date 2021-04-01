Abaribe Labels Buhari ‘Medical Tourist’, Says State House Clinic Should Have Capacity For Check-up

Senate Minority leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe has expressed that it is a “crying shame” for President Muhammadu Buhari to travel to London, United Kingdom, for “routine” medical check-up.

He made this known while speaking on Wednesday when he featured on Politics Today, a Channels Television programme.

Abaribe stated that it is morally wrong for the president to seek medical treatment abroad, since Buhari had previously condemned the practice.

Also Read: FG Proposes To Spend N396bn On COVID-19 Vaccination – Finance Minister

“What is a medical tourist? You leave your country to go to get medical attention elsewhere and that’s not your country. So, what are you? You’re nothing but a medical tourist,” the lawmaker said.

“I think it is a crying shame that we have lost so much to the extent that just to do a medical check-up, you have to go all the way to London.

“Like I said before, we just see people who say something and do the exact opposite. People come from outside the country to come and get medical treatment here; which means we have the facilities in certain local hospitals.

“There are many great Nigerian doctors who could also do that, but it seems to me that the commander-in-chief is fixated on always running to another country.”