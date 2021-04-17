Abducted Students: El-Rufai Working Hard, Will Not Succumb To Blackmail – Govt

Kaduna State government has expressed that it will not succumb to emotional blackmail regarding the fate of the abducted students of Federal College of Forestry Mechanization.

This was contained in a statement by Samuel Aruwan, Kaduna commissioner for internal security and home affairs on Friday.

He stated that the state will continue to make efforts to crush bandits.

He added that Governor Nasir El-Rufai will not join issues with the parents neither will he succumb to the “politicisation” of the matter.

“The Governor will continue to work hard until banditry is contained, without succumbing to emotional blackmail and gradual politicization of the unfortunate situation,” he said.

“For instance, some sections of the media have been reporting the parents’ responses to purported threats by the Governor to prosecute them, which is simply false and deeply mischievous.

“The statement of the Government warning impostors who have been presenting themselves as Government-appointed emissaries to negotiate with bandits across the State has nothing to do with the parents or relatives of the abducted students or any other person in captivity.

“Finally, the State Government will not join issues with the parents whose pain we understand and with whom we share the common goal of the return of all the abducted students.”