Abdulsalami: Proliferation Of Weapons Contributing To Rising Insecurity

Former Head of State, Abdulsalami Abubakar, has expressed concern over the insecurity and the proliferation of weapons in the country.

He expressed that there are over six million of such arms in Nigeria.

Abubakar, who is also the chairman of the National Peace Committee, stated this on Wednesday, during a stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja.

The former head of state noted that the proliferation of weapons has contributed to the country’s security challenges.

He expressed that arms proliferation has led to the death of at least 80,000 people, while around three million persons have been displaced.

“The proliferation of all calibre of weapons, not only in our sub-region in general and in Nigeria, in particular, is worrying. It is estimated that there are over six million of such weapons in circulation in the country,” he said.

“This certainly exacerbated the insecurity that led to over 80,000 deaths and close to three million internally displaced persons.”

Abubakar said stakeholders must come up with solutions to the rising insecurity, adding that citizens have to also be actively involved in suggesting measures to address the situation.

“We believe Nigeria must find a way out of these problems. Our hope is that perhaps among us, by listening to your different perspectives, we can begin to build up confidence among our people so that we can hold together,” he said.