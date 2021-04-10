Abortion Is Not Good, Don’t Wait Till You’re Rich Before Getting Pregnant – Actress Tracey Boakye Tells Single Ladies

Ghanaian actress, Tracey Boakye has advised single ladies to avoid getting an abortion even after getting pregnant.

The movie star also stated that ladies should not wait until they are rich before choosing to birth their baby.

Boakye further noted that no one knows what the future holds; therefore, single ladies who get pregnant out of wedlock should skip the idea of abortion instead of regretting it later on.

“Abortion is not good ooo! Don’t wait till your bank account is filled up before giving birth, please you never know what the future has for you“, she wrote via her Instagram page.

See her post below: