Actor Gideon Okeke, Wife Expecting Second Child

Nollywood actor, Gideon Okeke and his wife, Chidera are expecting their second child together. This is, however, the TV actor’s third child.

The former Big Brother Naija season one contestant turned Tinsel breakout star took to his Instagram page to share the short clip of the ultrasound.

The movie star also added that he has beat his father in childbearing as he is the only child of his parents.

“OBUMNEME? Naa! God is good to Me. Steady beating My daddy’s achievements on all fronts. On my 3rd Seed. Believe it Oh! Family : Because 2 people fell in love. Big Win o! BUN IN THE O“, he wrote.

See his post below: