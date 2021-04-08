Actor Kanayo O Kanayo Celebrates His Children On Their Birthday

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O Kanayo has celebrated his children, Valerie and Kosi who share the same birthday on Thursday, April 8th.

The movie star turned lawyer christened Anayo Modestus Onyekwere took to his Instagram page to share their pictures. He also enjoined his fans to wish them a happy birthday.

“It’s Valerie (Uloaku) my daughters birthday today, it’s also Kosi’s birthday too. Please show them your usual uncommon love. Thanks“, he wrote as he shared a picture of both of them together.

Sharing another photo showing him with his son, the veteran actor wrote:

“Happy birthday to my son , Kosisochukwu”

See his posts below: