Actor Segun Ogungbe’s Second Wife, Omowunmi Ajiboye Celebrates First Wife As She Clocks 44

Nollywood actor, Segun Ogungbe‘s second wife, Omowunmi Ajiboye has celebrated his first wife, Atinuke Ogungbe on her 44th birthday via her Instagram page.

The Yoruba movie star shared pictures of her husband’s first wife and penned a lovely birthday note to her.

“Happy birthday to AYA ogungbe❤️ @atinukeogungbe may the good lord continue to bless your new age ijn🙏 God will perfect all dat concern you 🙏 as from today more money more achievements ijn🙏 44th look good on you ajikeade ❤️ have so much fun iya mii😘 love you“, she wrote.

Information Nigeria recalls that Segun Ogungbe commented on the peace that is in his home and the fact that both of his wives are cordial towards each other.

See her post below: