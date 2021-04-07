Actor Williams Uchemba celebrates his wife as she turns a year older today

Nollywood actor and comedian, Williams Uchemba took to social media to celebrate his wife as she turns a year older today.

In the post shared by the actor on his Instagram page, he expressed his gratefulness for having someone as wise and intelligent as his wife.

He further reveals that she has a large heart and how she has made other people’s welfare her priority.

Here’s what the post reads;

“I asked God for a life/destiny partner and he gave me you and some things I wonder what I have done to deserve you. You are one of the wisest and most intelligent women I have met and even with all this quality, you possess you to choose humility as a way of life. I have seen you look out for others before you even consider yourself.

“The majority of the request you make from me is 80% about other people’s welfare and I have come to the realization that it’s just who you are, an angel. Every day I wake up I pray my kids to follow your steps and character in life. Today I pray that God will bless you with all your heart desires and the Holy Spirit will help you run this race on earth and finish strong in the name of Jesus. Happy birthday, my angel, I promise to love you till my very last day on earth with the help of God.”

