Actress Angela Okorie Replies Troll Who Mocked Her Singing Career

Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie, has found time to reply a troll who left a derogatory comment about her singing career.

The movie star had taken to her Instagram page to share her take on professionalism.

The troll with the handle real_miraclejacobs then saw it as the perfect moment to rubbish Okorie’s singing career.

“You too do Abeg rest singing jargons say na song.. Better go for talent hunt mtcheew”

The actress couldn’t overlook the jab as she responded thus:

“I don’t talk to daft people, I said phones on silent, shut da f**k up, oh well this retard got my attention”

Okorie released her debut studio album, ‘Burst Everywhere‘ in August 2020.

See the exchange below: