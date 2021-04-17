Actress Beverly Naya Celebrates Birthday With Stunning Photos

Nollywood actress, Beverly Naya has released new stunning photos of herself to celebrate her birthday on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star and filmmaker spills some details on how she survived during an emotionally difficult situation in January and February.

The actress also announced that she is launching her new clothing line, ‘Be Naya Clothing’.

“It’s my birthday! Taking a quick break from talking all things @BeNaya_Official to celebrate this truly special day! Where do I even begin with what God has done in my life and continues to do?

Every single day, He gives me new reasons to see and understand that I’m on the right path and for that I am eternally grateful. I am who You say I am, Lord! ❤️

January and February were the most emotionally taxing months I’ve had in a long while, I can’t remember the last time I questioned my purpose so much“, she wrote.

