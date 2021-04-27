Actress Biola Adebayo Officially Ties The Knot

Nigerian actress, Biola Adebayo has officially tied the knot with her longtime Beau.

The popular Yoruba movie star took to her Instagram page on Tuesday, April 27, 2021 to share the video clip showing her and her husband taking their vows at the marriage registry.

“It’s Legal👌👌👌👌Cheers to together forever by God’s Grace 🥂”, she wrote as caption.

“God gave me “A FRIEND” We play and laugh so much…….“, she captioned the subsequent video clip.

“I said Yes! and today we started a journey to forever. This journey “ This journey called marriage “ as assertive as I can be with many things in life, definitely not sure I am with “marriage” my fears has held me down for so long but then I held unto his word and “I believe “, she wrote to announce the good news on Monday.

Watch the video HERE