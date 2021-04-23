Actress Chacha Eke Flaunts Baby Bump

Popular Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke Faani, has shared a new photo of herself showing her baby bump.

Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, the beautiful dark-skinned movie star shares a photo of herself donned in a black gown, face cap and dark sunglasses.

She simply captioned the photo, “Progress” along with a pregnant emoji.

Information Nigeria recalls the mother of three wrote a lovely caption for her husband, Austin Faani on his birthday in March.

This is after she cried out that she is done with her marriage in October 2020. She, however, retracted her statement and said that she suffered from bipolar disorder.

See her post below: