Actress Chacha Eke Welcomes Baby Girl With Hubby

Popular Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke Faani has been delivered of a baby girl on Saturday, April 24, 2021.

Information Nigeria earlier reported that the movie star, christened Charity Eke, shared a picture of her baby bump on her Instagram page. She captioned it:

“Progress”

The movie star’s husband, on Saturday, announced the birth of their baby via his Instagram page.

He shared a picture showing the now mother of four, himself and the newborn and captioned it:

“I AM THE ONE THE LORD HAS TREMENDOUSLY BLESSED.The Almighty continues to increase us on every side. Thank you God for coloring our world with the arrival of our 4th Baby. Welcome home DIAMOND KANDILICHUKWU FAANI. 24th April 2021. I love you my little Queen. Your coming has blessed my soul and favoured our family greatly.”

