Actress Funke Akindele Celebrates Husband, JJC Skillz On His Birthday

Popular Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele Bello has celebrated her husband, Abdul Rasheed Bello, alias JJC Skillz on his 44th birthday, Easter Sunday, April 4th.

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star and filmmaker pens a lovely birthday note to the rapper cum director. She also enjoined her fans to celebrate him.

Read Also: Funke Akindele Celebrates As Omo Ghetto Becomes Highest-Grossing Nollywood movie

“My darling!! You rock always. Thanks for your POSITIVITY! SUPPORT! LOVE! God will grant you all your heart desires. You will live longer to see your children children children. Love you Abdulrasheed❤️❤️❤️ Happy birthday Baba Ibeji!💃💃💃Oya where are my #jenifans ?? Pls bombard his page with love!! 😂😂😂 @jjcskillz“, she wrote.

See her post below: