Actress Liz Anjorin Celebrates Birthday

Popular Nollywood actress, Liz Anjorin has taken to her Instagram page to celebrate her birthday on Sunday, April 4th.

The movie star and brand influencer christened Elizabeth Aishat Anjorin shared a beautiful picture of herself and captioned it:

“HBD TO Me AYA WON NIBADAN OMO WON NI BADAGRY RING LEADER AWON WORRIORS PACE SETTER TO Genuine HARDWORKER TO Legit WOMAN LEADER TO Fearless BUSINESS MOGUL TO Grounded OMO AJI FI GOLU WE BI Ojo ONE WOMAN BATTALLIONS FASHION Doctor GOLD & DIAMOND Merchant PROPERTY EXPERT TO SMART”

The mother of one also invited her followers to a virtual birthday party.

“AS I NEVER REACH LAGOS OYA MK WE START ONLINE BIRTHDAY PARTY BY 6PM Today COLOUR OF ASO EBI : CROCROACH BROWN & DANGOTE Towel“, she wrote.

See her post below: