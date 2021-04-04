Actress Nkechi Blessing Celebrates Son’s Birthday

Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has gone all out for her son, King Elijah Success on his 2nd birthday.

The movie star and brand influencer took to her Instagram page to flood the feed with photos of the handsome toddler.

Sunday also recounted how she felt when she gave birth to him.

“When I first had you,I was scared as to how I was going to take care of you singlehandedly😤 But then again your birth came with Soo much blessings that I couldn’t even Thank God Enough😊 And now seeing you grow into such a handsome smart kid,Nothing else matters but you my child❤️ I wish you nothing but the very best kid,Continue to grow in God’s unending Grace King❤️❤️ Mummy loves you pieces ❤️“, she wrote.

