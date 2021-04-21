Actress Stephanie Linus Celebrates Wedding Anniversary

Nollywood actress, Stephanie Linus has celebrated her 9th wedding anniversary with gorgeous photos of herself and her husband, Linus Idahosa.

The movie star and filmmaker released the beautiful studio portraits via her Instagram page on Wednesday, April 21.

“Still at it and growing stronger.. With so much joy, kindness, love and dedication… Loving this journey and experience we share. #interwined💋❤️❤️❤️

Together, we today dedicate our wedding Anniversary to you our Lord Jesus and celebrate you with all the thanksgiving and gratitude in our hearts. Happy Wedding Anniversary to us and Cheers to forever!!!”, she wrote.

Stephanie and Idahosa tied the nuptial knots in a private wedding ceremony in Paris on April 21, 2012.

See her post below: