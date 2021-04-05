Adesua Etomi, Banky W Recount How They Lost Their First Set Of Twins

Popular celebrity couple, Banky W and Adesua Etomi have opened up on how they lost their first set of twins.

This revelation was made during the Easter Sunday service at the Waterbrook Church where Banky W is a pastor.

The couple bared their challenges they faced in the process of trying to have children with the congregation.

The couple who welcomed their son, Zaiah in January explained that Adesua was initially pregnant with twins and they had to be evacuated because their heart stopped beating after series of scans and tests.

Read Also: Adesua Etomi Reveals She Suffered In Her First Trimester As She Celebrates Her Mother

The couple also revealed that they tried IVF and surrogacy but were met with more challenges along the way. This made them look solely to God.

Their experience is the real testimony behind Banky W’s latest song, ‘Final Say’.

Watch the video clips HERE