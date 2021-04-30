Akpabio: Insecurity In Nigeria Politically Motivated

Minister of Niger Delta affairs, Godswill Akpabio has expressed that the insecurity in Nigeria is politically motivated.

Akpabio stated this on Thursday at the APC national secretariat in Abuja.

He expressed that insecurity has assumed a worrisome dimension as it is no longer limited to one section of the country.

“I think most of the problems are politically motivated,” he said.

Also Read: Declare Emergency On Security, PDP Charges Buhari

“So, we must use our binoculars to be able to look and identify the sponsors of the insecurity we are witnessing in the country.

“What is happening now is not Nigeria; this is unNigeria. We must do everything possible, even through advice, to make sure that Nigeria remains united.

“We have never, in the history of this nation, witnessed where people in uniform are targeted for elimination.

“That will show you that we have infiltrators in our midst, the security of our neighbouring countries must also remain a priority.”