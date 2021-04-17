Akpabio: NDDC Is Broke, Funding Not Stable

Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio has revealed that the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is broke.

The Minister stated that the Commission needs better funding to carry out its duties.

He stated this at the NDDC capacity building workshop held in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, on Friday, with the theme, “Collaborating, Planning and Re-strategising for a Better Niger Delta Region.”

Akpabio pointed out that the NDDC is working towards improving service delivery in the Niger Delta region.

He also called for renewed efforts to discourage corruption in the agency.

“The current funding patterns and budgeting processes must embrace best practices in order to achieve the best, while asking for more funding to do even more sustainable projects,” he said.

“In most instances, it’s like going cap in hand to beg. The commission isn’t just broke because they’re owing almost 2.9 trillion, the commission is broke because the funding system has not been stable.

“To achieve good governance, there must be conscious strategy. Lack of proper engagement with the communities and state governments must also change. We must ensure that we have consultations with the communities and state governments.”