Alkali Disbands IGP Monitoring Units In Lagos, Port Harcourt

Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba has ordered the immediate disbandment of the IGP monitoring satellite offices in Lagos and Port Harcourt.

Baba made this known at his maiden meeting with police commissioners and senior officers on Thursday.

Giving reason for the disbandment, Baba stated that the monitoring units were disbanded over frequent complaints of harassment against its personnel.

He added that the police will instead focus on re-organising the teams to enhance their operation.

The IGP’s action is coming 24 hours after he met with Musiliu Smith, chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC), to discuss ways of increasing the efficiency of the police force.