Alleged Rape Case: Baba Ijesha Has Disgraced Us – Actress Biodun Okeowo

By
Damilola Ayomide
-

Nollywood actress, Biodun Okeowo has said that her colleague, Olanrewaju James, alias Baba Ijesha has brought disgrace upon them over his alleged rape case.

Taking to her Instagram page, the movie star and entrepreneur expresses her disappointment with the veteran Yoruba actor famous for interpreting comic roles.

Please who has the footage where the disgusting, abominable and unimaginable act is being committed? Or at least his confession. I have some unused curses if he’s found guilty! This is hard to believe. Crestfallen is even an understatement… I’m emotionally shattered. Can’t wrap it off my head. If this is true, then Baba Ijesha disgraced us”, she wrote.

See her full post below:

The actress’s post

