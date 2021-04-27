Anambra Govt Imposes Curfew On Six Communities

Anambra State government has imposed a curfew on six communities in the state, following an attack by gunmen on Monday.

The communities are Igbariam, Aguleri, Umueri, Nteje, Awkuzu And Umunya.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Anambra Govt To Impose Curfew

In a statement, the Secretary to Anambra state government, Professor Solo Chukwulobelu, says the curfew which started on Monday, 26th April 2021, is expected to last between 7 pm and 6 am daily.

Professor Chukwulobelu urged the people of Anambra state and other residents of the state living in the listed communities to obey the curfew order, as security personnel are on strict orders to enforce the curfew.