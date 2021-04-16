Anambra Guber: APC Schedules Primary For June 26

The All Progressives Congress(APC) says it will hold its primary election for Anambra governorship election on June 26.

This was disclosed by the party’s Director of Organisation, Prof. Al-Mustapha Medaner, in a schedule of activities for the election released on Thursday in Abuja.

Medaner said that the party would start the sales of expression of interest and nomination forms for the election at the party’s national secretariat from April 15 to June 8.

He said that the exercise would be done in accordance with the provisions of the 2010 Electoral Act as amended and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) guidelines.