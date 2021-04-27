APC Is A Colossal Disaster – Actor Ugezu Ugezu

Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Ugezu Ugezu has taken a swipe at the current political party in power, APC, describing their administration as a colossal disaster.

The movie star took to his Instagram page to compare the APC administration with the PDP administration.

He noted that the latter had their imperfections but the APC administration has failed woefully.

Read Also: Stop Stigmatizing Africans Who Can’t Speak English – Actor Ugezu Ugezu

“The insecurity in Nigeria has dwarfed what we experienced during President Goodluck Jonathan. Truth is….. President Goodluck and the PDP were not good. But this APC is a colossal disaster.

The injustice, administrative recklessness, high handedness and impunity in the APC Nigeria is of proportion unprecedented in our history. Shame on anyone still defended a completely failed government”, he wrote.

See his post below: